KARACHI - President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday formally launched the national housing and population census.

The president himself marked the housing census number at the State Guest House, which had been allotted the digit one (1).

Secretary Statistics, Commissioner Karachi and Census Commissioner Karachi also called on the President and briefed him over the arrangements for the entire process.

The president applauded the measures and efforts from the census staff and hoped that the entire staff is taking part in this process would perform its duties with responsibility.

He said that census had an important role for the nation as it helps government in devising proper strategy for development in the country.

The first phase that begin today comprise of house count which will be carried out in three days while a day is reserved for house count of slum areas. The population count would then take 10 days after that process. The phase one will be completed in 30 days.

As many as 16,000 police personnel along with military and paramilitary troops would also be deployed to provide security during the census process in the city.

Initially the process is launched in eight districts of Sindh province including six districts of Karachi, Hyderabad and Ghotki district.

A total of 28,149 staffers from different provincial government departments are performing their duties in Sindh during the population census drive. The staffers engaged for the census drive were from the provincial departments of education, local government, revenue, and others.

The officers would be managing affairs in the 38,999 blocks that Sindh has been divided into for the population and housing census.

Meanwhile, complaints were also received in the census process in Karachi.

MQM Parliamentary Leader in National Assembly Farooq Sattar has conveyed his reservation of not mentioning each floors and portions of each of the flats in Karachi to the chief census commissioner Asif Bajwa.

He was of the view that they were informed that each flat will be given a block number and then it would be subdivided upto an average of 200 housing units.

However, he said that after initiation of the process today, the procedure has been changed and now the housing units in a flat are not counted and only a flat site is being counted as single housing block.

He demanded of the Chief Census commissioner Asif Bajwa to look into the matter and ensure that each of the housing unit be counted in the census process in order to ensure the transparency of the process.

A written complaint was lodged to a district census officer Ferozabad by UC-5 District East chairman and vice chairman over use of pencils to fill census form. They complained that as per their information, use of pencils was barred in filling census form but the staff carrying out the process was using pencils, raising concerns among the elected representatives of tempering of the data.

Meanwhile, PSP leader Mustafa Kamal had also urged people to actively participate in the census process and cooperate with the staff. He said that active participation of the people in the process would help in ensuring provision of due rights for the people of the country.