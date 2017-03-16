KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA Kamran Farooqui has been released from prison on Wednesday after he furnished a surety bond of Rs 300,000 in an anti-terrorism court.

Farooqui, who has been facing charges of possessing illicit weapon and explosive substance, was granted a bail by ATC on Monday. The judge had directed him to deposit Rs 200,000 in explosive case and Rs 100,000 in illegal weapon case as surety.

Frooqui was reportedly picked up by law enforcers from his residence in North Nazimabad in a pre-dawn raid on December 15, the MQM-Pakistan leadership claimed. The police, on the other hand, maintained that he was arrested during a routine snap checking in Garden Shoe Market area on December 17 as an unlicensed pistol, a hand grenade was found in his possession.

Meanwhile MQM lawmaker was warmly welcomed by MQM-P deputy convener Amir Khan and other member of party coordination committee at headquarter in PIB colony. MQM-P lawmakers and numbers of workers were also present on the occasion.

Kamran Farooqui was elected as an MPA from the PS-111 constituency in old city area during the last general elections while the police has also accused him of being involved in May 12, 2007 mayhem when around 50 people were killed and several others were injured.