KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar said that party promoting a culture of peace in politics here because we want to make Karachi a prosperous and peaceful city.

This he stated while he was addressing at a debate competition as chief guest at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi which was organised on the eve of World Speech day last evening.

The program was organised by MAJU students Debate Society in Collaboration with Speak Smarg Pakistan in which a large number of students of various colleges and Universities participated.

Chairman, All Pakistan Debate Society and Ex-student of MAJU Syed Raheel Asghar was the organizer of this program. The theme of this debate competition was “Making the World a better place”.

Addressing to the gathering, Farooq Sattar said the Karachi is the engine of economic train of Pakistan, when this engine will move forward, Pakistan’s economy will also move towards development and prosperity of the country.

He said that he is very happy to address here to the students of a university which is named after founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that he is very much hopeful that the students of this university will play a better role in future to build Pakistan as a welfare state according to the wishes of the founder of Pakistan.