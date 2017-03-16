KARACHI - A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz calls on Deputy Mayor Karachi and invited to join hands to resolve the issues of Karachi.

The delegation called on Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra at his office, here on Wednesday. The delegation comprising on member of city council, Karachi Saeedullah Afridi, Sardar Aslam Gabol, Advisor of Chief Minister Punjab Ahmed Saeed Mohsin, PML-N’s provincial leaders, Parliament Leader of City Council, Karachi Aslam Shah Afridi.

The leaders of the PML-N appreciated the efforts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi and said that both delivered their best despite the limited resources and powers. They said some betterment has witnessed on ground, it is a sign for the Karachi and hoped that citizens of the city will facilitate soon.

The delegation assured the deputy mayor that the provincial cabinet of PML-N will serve their services and also we stand with Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the development of Karachi. On the occasion, PML-N leaders demanded that Sindh government should devolve the power to Mayor Karachi for launching increase number of development project and also cooperate with elected local government to make a modern mega city to Karachi.

The delegation informed the Deputy Mayor that all elected representatives of PML-N including Union Council Chairmen have ready to joint work with Mayor Karachi for the development of the metropolis.

The advisor of Chief Minister Punjab Ahmed Saeed Mohsin has invited the Deputy Mayor for visit of Punjab and study the development planning of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and other parts of Punjab.

“Coordination between the city leadership of Lahore and Karachi will helpful for the development of both biggest cities of the country while citizens of both cities will also take advantage of municipal services, as a result of good coordination,” he added.

Later, the deputy mayor Dr Arshad Vohra welcomes the wishes of the delegation and also accepted the invitation of Lahore visit. He vowed that the issues of Karachi will be resolved soon with the cooperation of other political parties and stakeholders.