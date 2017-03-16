KARACHI - US Consul General in Karachi Grace Shelton and Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Syeda Shehla Raza co-chaired a roundtable discussion with female public representatives at the Old Consulate General Residence.

Fifteen female members of the Sindh Assembly participated in the discussion and offered their perspective into how female participation in the political process is helping Sindh improve advance democratic governance, political stability, and women’s empowerment, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Consul General Grace Shelton, in her welcoming remarks, noted the barriers to political participation women face in the U.S. and around the world and was eager to hear about the female politicians’ experiences in Sindh.

“We are taking steps to help women participate more fully in the political process,” Grace Shelton said, adding, “In Sindh, the U.S. government supports the Gender Equity Program, which, among other things, provides grants to help women register for Computerised National Identity Cards. That in turn allows them to vote.”

Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly highlighted the significance of women participation in politics and informed the U.S. Consul General about the progress the Sindh government has made for the empowerment of women and girls’ education.