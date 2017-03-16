KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Sindh Health Department to fill vacant posts of doctors in the province through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), besides promote doctors through fourth-tier formula within two months.

The apex court heard petitions of doctors against delay in promotions at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The court expressed its angers over transfer and posting of Health Secretary thrice in a year. Upon this incumbent Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho admitted that the repeated transfers and postings was hindering implementation of the court’s orders.

The Health Department submitted a report regarding promotions of doctors and vacant posts in the court. As per the report, 3693 posts of doctors are vacant in the province and at present only 3075 doctors are working in the department.

The report said that as per the forth-tier formula, some 34 percent doctors would be promoted to BPS-18, 15 percent to BPS-19 and one percent will be promoted to BPS-20.

At this point, the court remarked that those hired as junior clerk on intercession became deputy secretary and additional secretary, who know nothing.

The court directed Secretary Health to promote doctors as per the fourth-tier formula and fill the vacant posts of doctors through SPSC. The court further directed the Secretary to implement the directives within two months and submitted a report to this effect to the court.