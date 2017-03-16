KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down three outlaws in two separate encounters here on Wednesday.

The suspects were including two street criminals and a drug peddler. Two suspected narcotics dealers were killed during an exchange of fire with the police in SITE Super highway police station on super highway. The encounter took place when the police conducted a raid at the drug den in the area. The culprits opened fire at the police and tried to escape. The police also fired back and killed the two suspects.

Police also claimed to have recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Their bodies were shifted to morgue after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said that the culprits killed in the encounter were yet to be identified while their bodies were shifted to morgue for identification.

Separately, police claimed to have killed a suspected street criminal during an alleged encounter in Taimuria locality. Police officials said that the suspect killed had recently killed two men in Taimuria locality couple of days ago over offering resistance on a robbing bid. Police officials said that the encounter took place when the police conducted a raid near Azeem Shah Shrine in Buffer Zone area, adding that the culprits opened fire at the police when the police reached the site and asked them to surrender.

In retaliation, the police also fired back and killed one of them, however, his companion managed to escape under the cover of fire. SHO Tasawar Ameer said that the witnesses have also identified the killed suspect for being involved in the dual murder in the same area a couple of days ago. His body was shifted to morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification purpose after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, district East police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a huge cache of drugs and arms and ammunitions. The accused, namely Naeem was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at a narcotics den at PIB Colony area. His arrest was disclosed during a press conference held at PIB Colony police station where Gulshan-e-Iqbal division SP Dr Fahad said that the accused was arrested along with 60 kilograms of hashish, two Kalashnikovs, two automatic rifles and a pistol.

SP Fahad said that the police raided after receiving news about supplying of drugs in a city from the raided narcotics dens. “This narcotics den was being operated by a person, namely Darwesh. Several of his men have already been killed or arrested by the police,” said the SP Fahad. He said that the recovered hashish is worth million of rupees in an international market.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested over 23 suspects in various raids and operations carried out by police within the jurisdictions of various police stations. Police said that the suspects arrested were including street criminals, bandits, drug paddlers and criminals involved in different sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of suspects.