KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Monday that 1083 wardens would assist the traffic police in controlling traffic, especially during peak hours in the holy month of Ramadan. He added that wardens would not only be deployed on the city roads, but they would also perform duties at important commercial centers and mosques during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. He was chairing a meeting held here at his office to review the traffic plan for the holy month as well as deployment of city wardens. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad, DMC Chairman South Malik Fayyaz, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, vice chairmen of districts, SSP Traffic, additional deputy commissioners and senior KMC officers.