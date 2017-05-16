KARACHI - As many as sixty ‘outlaws’ were arrested by the law enforcement agencies while weapons and narcotics were also recovered from their possession here on Monday. Rangers claimed to have apprehended seven more suspects including members of a militant wing of a political party and a Lyari gang war.

Two suspected gangsters were arrested during a raid conducted by paramilitary force in Malir City. The suspects were later identified as Abdul Hameed and Sohail.

Revealing the criminal profile of those arrested, Rangers spokesperson said that they belonged to Lyari gang war, adding that they were wanted in various cases of robberies and drug peddling. Separately, another suspect was arrested during a raid in Nazimabad area. The suspect was later identified as Nawab. According to Rangers’ spokesperson, the accused belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and was wanted in various criminal cases, including supply of illegal arms and ammunitions.

Similarly, two alleged street criminals were arrested during raids in Shahrahe Faisal and Orangi Town. They were identified as Irfan Yaqoob and Asif Shah, and are said to be involved in various cases of extortion.

Likewise, two more suspects identified as Muzammil and Nabeel were arrested during a raid in Malir City. They had been nominated in various cases of street crimes.

On the other hand, police said it had arrested four workers affiliated with MQM-L and had also recovered weapons from their possession.

Salim Sheikh and his accomplice Zikria were arrested and a huge cache of weapons was also recovered from them.

Police said that Salim was a declared absconder and wanted in a number of cases, including target killings of rival political workers. Police recovered one SMG, one 44 bore rifle, a 9mm and a hand grenade from the possession of those arrested.

In another raid police arrested two more MQM-L activists and also recovered two SMGs, two 9mm pistols and a hand grenade from their possession.

As per police’s claim, Zaheerudin and Asad Khan were involved in a number of criminal activities, including target killings and sale of arms and ammunitions to other militant groups, including defunct militant organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On the other hand, Nazimabad police claimed to have arrested a bandit and an illegal immigrant in different raids. Police said that Nawab, a notorious bandit, who had been nominated in a number of cases of robbery and street crimes, was arrested from a house in Paposh Nagar. Police recovered a TT pistol from his possession while further investigation is underway. Police also arrested an illegal immigrant from Paposh locality and booked him under the Foreign Act.

Similarly, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police said it had arrested a notorious drug peddler in a raid conducted in Zia-ul-Haq colony.

Police said that it had also recovered half kilogram narcotics from the possession of Mian Sono, who used to run a drug den in the locality. Separately, Karachi police said it had held 44 persons involved in various criminal activities and had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Those taken into custody included target killers, extortionists, arms smugglers and drug peddlers.