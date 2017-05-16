KARACHI - The civil society has shown concern over a lack of political will and slow institutional response to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Sindh government must come forward with a strong political will to speed up progress on the SDGs, said participants at a consultative meeting of civil society organisations at PILER Centre here on Monday. The meeting was organised by the Pakistan Institutional Labour Education and Research (PILER) and the Sindh Community Foundation with the support of the United Nations Development Programme.

Karamat Ali of PILER said that SDGs were interlinked to each other and their prioritisation must be integrated. He said that education quality could not be improved without structural reforms providing social and economic security to people because poverty was the root cause of drop out and low rate of enrolment in schools. He said that Sindh was an agricultural province, but its women and children were suffering from malnourishment.

Punhal Sario of the Sindh Hari Porhyat Council said that structural and economic reforms and stability of democracy were core principles for sustainable development.

Muqtida Mansoor, columnist and journalist, said that there was a need to change the power structure and electoral system to allow the marginalised sections of the society to be part of legislation and policymaking. He said the existing electoral process did not allow people to challenge the hegemony of the feudal lords and tribal chieftains. Therefore, he suggested, the local government system must be empowered for implementation of SDGs.

Javed Soz of the Sindh Community Foundation, who led the discussion on prioritisation of SDGs in 24 districts of Sindh with different stakeholders and sections of farmers, local elected representatives, rural women, youth and CSOs, said that education, health, access to clean water and peace and justice were linked to responsive and accountable public institutions. Senior journalists Farooq Soomro and Mahesh Kumar also took part in the discussion.

Representatives of civil society organisations from different districts of Sindh talked about dimensions of development in the context of SDGs at the district and the provincial level. They said that development prioritisation draft from the civil society would be shared with the policymakers and relevant institutions so that they could incorporate public priorities in the SDGs framework on a long-term basis.