MIRPURKHAS - Contaminated water is being supplied to the city without chlorination. As a result, people are suffering from different diseases. According to a survey conducted by this correspondent, funds are allocated for chlorination of water at filtration plants at water supply schemes. Sources said that officers of the Municipal Committee of Mirpurkhas were involved in embezzlement of funds allocated for chlorination of water. As a result, contaminated water is being supplied to about 700,000 people of the city from water supply schemes in Satellite Town, Siaal Colony, Tando Adam Road and Jhurbi.

An official of the Public Health Engineering Department said on condition of anonymity that no chlorine and alum was being provided to the concerned officials for purification of water for the last several years.

Municipal Committee Chief Municipal Officer Shafique Ahmed Shah said that talks were under way with a company for chlorination of water.