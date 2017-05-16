KHAIRPUR - A man and his wife were killed while their three children were injured in a road accident near Hingorja on Monday.

According to details, a 22-wheeler trailer collided with a motorcycle on the National Highway.

As a result, motorcyclist Arbab Ali Sametio and his wife Khanzadi Samtio were killed and their three children Rozzina, Arbelan and an unidentified were injured. The bodies and the injured were taken to Hingorja Hospital for treatment. The bodies were later handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities. Hingorja police arrested the trailer driver.