KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fauzia Siddiqui has said that institutions should be allowed to play their constitutional roles, adding if the government and institutions really discharge their constitutional duties, citizens would have no excuse for holding protests and demonstrations.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said violence against citizens and their arrests for demanding their basic rights showed a dictatorial mentality.

She added, “If our rulers and institutions really respect the fundamental constitutional rights of citizens, the latter would have no justification to take to streets and the rulers would also complete their respective tenures in an honourable manner.” She said that Aafia Movement would continue to condemn violations of basic human rights. She reminded that the basic human rights of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and her three minor children were violated when they were picked up from Pakistan and sold to the USA. Dr Fauzia said that the provision of drinking water, electricity and proper sanitary conditions were also the basic rights of citizens. She pointed out that by demanding their basic rights, the citizens of Karachi did not violate the constitution. “Instead of meeting these demands, the government tortured and arrested the leaders and participants of the rally organised by Pak Sarzameen Party,” she regretted. She said she, on behalf of Aafia Movement, strongly condemned the Sindh government’s reaction.