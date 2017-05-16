KARACHI - Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief SM Muneer and president Masood Naqi have showed concern over the strike by goods transporters, saying that it is causing heavy losses to importers and exporters.

They urged the prime minister to take notice of the situation and allay concerns of goods transporters, as the weeklong strike had badly hit the exports and caused a heavy loss to the industry as well as the national exchequer. They said that Karachi port was being used for Rs6 billion imports daily. Due to the strike, he said, there were hundreds of containers stuck at the port.

Muneer said that containers laden with different products and goods worth billions of rupees had been stuck at the port for the last many days. He said that authorities needed to take action to end the crisis. He said the national economy would suffer heavy losses if the strike does not end immediately.

Muneer said the strike was affecting shipments and delaying export orders, bringing a bad name to the industry.

The KATI president said that country’s export deficit was rising and the national debt was also on the rise. “Our economy cannot afford such incidents. He said that exports would fall further if the strike continues.

He said that traders were facing cancellation of import orders and expiry of LCs due to delay.

Muneer and Naqi demanded that the government resolve issues of goods transporters forthwith on a permanent basis.