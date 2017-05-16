KARACHI - Labour organisations on Monday took out a rally to condemn the killing of 10 workers in Gwadar.

The rally was held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) under the banner of National Trade Union Federation.

The participants were carrying placards and banners, inscribed with their demands. They condemned the killings of workers in Gwadar, terming it a racist and inhuman act by the terrorists.

Addressing the participants, NTUF President Rafiq Baloch said that this act was an attack on all the oppressed communities of the country, and that ultimately this would also affect the Baloch nationalists’ struggle for their rights as the state machinery will impose more restrictions. He said that besides the perpetrators of the attack, the authorities and the employers were also equally responsible for the incident because they failed to provide security to the labourers.

"The local contractor, Dur Muhammad, should also be held accountable as he had hired the labourers on contract,” he demanded.

Baloch further said that the killings of poor workers was beyond comprehension as neither were they employed by a state-owned enterprise nor were they working on a disputed project.

NTUF Balochistan president Bashir Mehmoodani said that the silence of political and religious parties as well as media over the incident spoke of their apathy towards the workers' lives.

"It is highly alarming that workers have been exploited in the name of so-called prosperity-promising projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and others," he said, calling the ongoing process a form of modern imperialism.

The rally ended on a consensus on the following demands that each family of the slain worker be given Rs3 million whereas the injured Rs1 million immediately.

They also demanded that security at workplaces should be ensured at all costs, and they should be registered with social security institutions, pension funds, and all labour laws should be implemented in their case.

Furthermore, the demand was made that military operation in Balochistan be halted and the enforced disappearances of political workers should be stopped.

They urged the Balochistan High Court chief justice to take notice of the situation.

They opined that the labourers working on CPEC and other ‘so-called’ development projects were the primary stakeholders, and these projects should be linked to the prosperity of the Baloch nation as well as of the labourers.

Deputy general secretary Nasir Mansoor, Sindh president Gul Rehman, Sindh general secretary Riaz Abbasi of the NTUF, Home Based Women Workers Federation's Shabnam Azam, Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees Association senior vice president Saeeda Khatoon, Railway Workers Union's Manzoor Razi, and others also spoke on the occasion.