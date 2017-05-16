SHIKARPUR - A man his and son were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Madeji Town in the limits of Madeji Police Station, some 35 kilometres from here, on Monday morning.

According to the police, some unidentified armed men riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on Rasool Bakhsh Brohi (50) and his son Saeed Ahmed Brohi (18) near the Government Boys High School, Madeji Town. Both father and son died on the spot and the assailants fled. The incident is said to be the result of an old enmity between Brohi and Panhwar clans. The police shifted the bodies to Madeji Hospital and then handed them over to the heirs after the post-mortem examination.

MAN, DAUGHTER DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Motorcyclist Ahmeddin Bhayo and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Aamina were killed while his wife and three-year-old son were injured in a collision between their motorcycle and a car on the Indus Highway in Khanpur on Monday evening. The victims were riding a motorcycle to Khanpur when the incident took place. Police arrested the car driver and took his car into custody.

TWO HELD IN MURDER CASE

Two men nominated in murder case of Qadir Bakhsh Brohi aka Babu Brohi were arrested in Suhrab Goth in Karachi and later handed over to Shikarpur police. An official identified those arrested as Abdul Sattar and Hubdar Shaikh.

It is worth mentioning here that Qadir Bakhsh Brohi, son of prominent lawyer Shahnawaz Khan Brohi, was shot dead by unidentified men in Saddar Bazaar, Shikarpur, about 15 days ago.