KANDHKOT - MPAs of the Pakistan People’s Party visited the residence of a rape victim here on Monday and met her parents.

MPAs Farhat Semi and Saira Shahlyani delivered the message of the PPP leadership to rape victim’s parents and assured them of justice.

Talking to the media, they said that PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur had directed them to visit the victim.

They condemned the incident and resolved to get the culprits exemplary punishment.

They also assured the affected family of any legal help. They said they would raise their voice against the incident in the assembly.

They said the issue had not been settled against Rs2 million compensation. They said the parents of the girl, Iqra Golo, had told them that the case would proceed after the DNA test.