KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal will announce his post ‘Million March’ strategy in the next 48 hours after consulting his party leaders.

Addressing a press conference here at PSP headquarters, Pakistan House, shortly after his release from police custody early Monday morning, he said that days of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government had been numbered.

He thanked Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for condemning Sindh government’s use of force against peaceful protesters.

“It was the lowest of PPP that it fired tear gas on women and children,” he said, referring to the provincial government’s crackdown on PSP`s protest on Shahrahe Faisal on Sunday.

PSP leaders, including Anis Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon, Asif Hasnain, Waseem Aftab, Ashfaque Mangi and others were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than a dozen PSP workers, including Chairman Mustafa Kamal, General Secretary Raza Haroon and Dr Sagheer Ahmed, were arrested by police after the party workers scuffled with the law enforcement agencies, who blocked their way towards the Red Zone.

Speaking to media men, Kamal urged the federal government to take notice of the provincial government’s action against his party men and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that why he had pawned financial hub of the country with PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“The march had not even started. We had only asked our workers to assemble, but the provincial government got afraid after watching number of people on the streets demanding their rights,” he added.

PSP chairman said that a number of political parties had already held their protest demonstrations and gatherings inside the Red Zone, but the Sindh government’s crackdown against PSP only depicted its nervousness.

He warned the provincial government of intensifying the campaign against what he called the wrongdoings and corruption of the ruling party. Earlier, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and other party leaders were released from detention in the wee hours of Monday. Police confirmed that PSP leaders, detained along with several party workers for trying to enter Karachi's Red Zone,

were released from detention after successful negotiations with the provincial government.