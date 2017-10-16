Karachi - Accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of practicing dual standards, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Saeed Ghani on Sunday said he could not hide his irregularities and corrupt practices by pointing fingers at PPP.

He said that Imran was facing a case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over embezzlement of party funds. “Since he is aware of his wrongdoings, he is not ready to appear before the ECP,” Ghani alleged.

He added that it would not take long when people would start asking about misappropriations in his hospital funds because some people had already raised eyebrows over the use of those funds for other purposes,” he said, and added that even the story of borrowing debt from his former wife Jemima Gold Smith for purchasing Bani Gala residency seemed fake.

He said that the families of APS victims were still protesting against Imran while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police was still unable to arrest the PTI councillor, who had been nominated in the murder case of Bacha Khan University’s student Mashal Khan due to pressure from Imran.

He said that Imran had the habit of leaving people during testing times as he had left his supporters at the mercy of police when they had come to join the party’s sit-in in Islamabad.

Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah said on the occasion that Imran should refrain from personal attacks against PPP leadership.

“The PTI chairman should not lecture on honesty as he faces allegations of misappropriations in funds received from United States in the name of party and the hospital,” he said.

Referring to PTI chairman’s anti-Zardari statements, Nasir said that PPP activists were loyal to their leadership and were only showing restraint. “Party workers believe in patience and tolerance in politics in contrast to Khan’s attitude of levelling unfounded allegations and using abusive language,” he argued.