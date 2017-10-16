MIRPURKHAS - Frequent power outages in the city and its outskirts, continuing for the last one week, have badly affected the routine life.

Although loadshedding is no stranger to people of the city as elsewhere in the country, but for the last one week its duration has increased as a result of which not only business activities have been adversely affected but patients are also suffering hardships.

Due to frequent power cuts, the shopkeepers have again started operating generators that is putting additional burden on their pockets.

The office-bearers of different trade associations have strongly criticised Hesco for frequently resorting to loadshedding. They have urged the authorities to take immediate notice of the matter, and ensure regular power supply to the city.

Similarly, the civil society have also hit out at Hesco for increasing power outages.

When this scribe tried to contact Hesco XEN on his cellphone, he did not give any response. However a line superintendent told that frequent loadshedding was due to development of some faults.