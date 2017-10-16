JACOBABAD - A massive rally was taken out here on Sunday to mark International White Cane Safety Day.

Participants of the rally, which was organised by Pakistan Association of Blinds (PAB), started their march from Shaheed Allah Bux Garden, and after passing through various routes finally assembled at DC Chowk.

The rally was led by PAB President Shahban Abro besides Hasil Manjo, Momin, Rahim Bux Lashari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders said that blind people were deprived of their basic rights, including government jobs, despite the quota reserved for them.

They lamented that now they had also been ignored by Zakat & Usher department due to which they were also suffering financially.

They demanded the high-ups to resolve their issues so that they could take a sigh of relief.

Farmers demand increase in

paddy crop price

Responding to the call given by Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl [JUI-F], a large number of farmers and ordinary citizens took out a rally here on Sunday to demand increase in rates of paddy crop.

The rally began from village Shadiman and finally culminated in Jacobabad city.

The rally was led by JUI District Ameer Dr AG Ansari besides Abbas Banglani, Molana Abdul Jabbar Rind, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar and others.

The protesters warned the authorities concerned against doing injustice with them, adding the agriculture was their only source of income.

They demanded the high-ups to increase rate of paddy crop; otherwise they threatened to extend their protest.