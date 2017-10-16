KARACHI - Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, (MAJU) Karachi reconditioned cars global exporter company SBT Japan Karachi’s chapter have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to start a new degree program , MBA Automotive Industry Management from next year.

MAJU President, Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh and SBT Japan, head of operations, Musharraf Hussain signed on this MOU. Associate Deans, MAJU Dr Asim Imdad and Dr Shujaat Mubarak, Assistant Prof Sundus Raoof and other SBT officials were present on this occasion.

According to MOU, MAJU Management Sciences department will launch a two year MBA in Automotive Industry Management degree program sometime in next year for working professionals. This new degree program will be started as per academic policies and procedures laid down by the university.

On the start of this academic program, MAJU will adjust SBT employees in MBA Automotive Industry Management degree program as per admission policy of the University. A waiver off 75 per cent in admission fee and 25 per cent courses fees will be provided to the employees of SBT who will be allowed to pay these charges in two installments. MAJU will also develop consortium with manufacturer to promote research & development, on the other hand SBT will provide few visiting faculty for MBA Automotive Industry Management degree program.

Meanwhile, President, MAJU Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh while expressing his satisfaction over the signing of MOU, said that MAJU in collaboration with SBT Japan Karachi chapter has initiated a linkage to fill the gap between academia and industry.

He said that the collaboration between industry and academia is extremely important for education especially for higher education. He emphasized that due to rapid evolution of the business environment and the vast transformation throughout the academia realm, the collaboration between the both is way forward. He said that companies which do not have a close relationship to the academic community are expected to advance slower. They miss out on early access to the latest research results and methodologies and then need more time to put these methods into practice, he added.

Dr Zubair Shaikh said that by being out of touch with a University, its students and young professionals, they become less attractive as perspective employers and often find it more challenging to recruit graduate and commit them for their first 2-3 professional years. It therefore seems much more effective for a company to collaborate with the academic world than not.