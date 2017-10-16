Kandhkot - The residents of Kandhkot and its surrounding areas staged a sit-in here on Sunday against acute shortage of essential drugs and equipments at public sector hospitals.

Protestors namely Momin Ali, Abdul Gafoor, Rasheed Ahmed, Anwar, Khadim Ali and others told media that there was an acute shortage of medicines at public sector hospitals.

They complained that they had been left with no other option but to purchase medicines from private drug stores.

They expressed surprise that despite allocation of heavy budget for the health department, they were still deprived of medicines as well as vaccines.

They demanded the chief minister, minister for health and other concerned officials to take strict action against the health department.

It is worth mentioning here that not only there is shortage of medicines, but spurious drugs are also on sale across Kashmore district. But the district administration and health department both have not taken any step to stop the sale of spurious drugs.