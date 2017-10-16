HYDERABAD - The pre-entry test for admissions to the Master’s degree programmes in 57 disciplines for academic year 2018 was held at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its four campuses on Sunday.

According to Director Admissions, over 2500 candidates including 874 females appeared in the pre-entry test for admissions in the disciplines of their choice in the Master’s degree programmes test at Sindh University Jamshoro and its campuses in Dadu, Larkana, Thatta and Mirpurkhas. The pre-entry test was conducted by the Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) in a conducive and efficient environment.

According to details, a total number of 1513 candidates including 842 females appeared in the test at Allama I. I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro. The examination blocks were set up at Arts Faculty Building, Institute of Media and Communication Studies and Institute of English Language and Literature. Separate blocks were established for female candidates in order to provide them hassle-free milieu to attempt their multiple choice question paper.

Talking to media persons, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, who visited the examination centres, informed that in total 2513 candidates appeared in the test for admissions in some 57 departments, which he termed reflective of the growing public trust and confidence in the University of Sindh.

He said that the university evaluated test arrangements every year to learn from the experiences; dilating that on the basis of past experience, special arrangements had been made this year to further facilitate the candidates and their accompanying kith & kin at the campus, he said.

Dr. Burfat said that public sector universities often served as last resort and a heaven for candidates failing to seek placement in prestigious professional higher education institutions.

He said he was always more than open to constructive criticism on the University of Sindh aimed at reform and betterment of the varsity; however, he added, those who evaluated the performance of public sector universities must also bear in mind that these varsities operated under acute resource constraints facing five-fold student enrollment because of being economically affordable option and financially feasible priority.

He said that the University of Sindh hardly ever increased fees and even its current fee structure was not higher than the fees charged by some leading private schools.

Dr. Burfat said that public sector universities always served as the institution that added tremendous value to the human capital from the humblest social strata that would otherwise not even be able to obtain higher education due to monetary obstacles. He observed that he himself and several others like him who had attained privileged and prestigious positions at the advanced stage of their careers were the best examples of the finest products of the public sector universities of the country.

He said that Sindh University was the only hope of poor and downtrodden people of the province as the ratio of admission fees was lesser that all the varsities in the country.

Meanwhile, special arrangements were made to provide security to the candidates and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers was deployed to avoid any untoward incident.