KARACHI - A group of students of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology had three-day study tour to CPEC with three objectives that includes Physical observation of the projects, Impact on Pakistan socially and culturally and development of human resource.

Students of Sir Syed University were amazed to see that a vast network of highways and railways are to be built under the aegis of CPEC that will span the length and breadth of Pakistan. They came to know that modern transportation networks being built under CPEC that will link seaports in Gwadar and Karachi with northern Pakistan, as well as points further north in western China and Central Asia. Pakistan’s railway network will also be extended to eventually connect to China’s Southern Xinjiang Railway in Kashgar.

CPEC is developing knowledge corridor promising bundle of jobs. CPEC will be a strategic game changer in the region, which would go a long way in making Pakistan a richer and stronger entity than ever before. China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan.

The Former Ambassador to Germany and High Commissioner of Mauritius, Syed Hasan Javed, delivered a very comprehensive contemporary lecture regarding CPEC and its impact on Pakistan and neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the occasion he said: “Education is the key to achieving modernisation, and science and technology are the first line of defence for a society. Hundreds of years ago, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has said, seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China. Today China emerged as a rising super power in Asia on the basis of higher education and reinventing their values.

China is the only country in the world during last 5000 years that became the superpower without any war or oil discovery. They are hardworking people. Chinese adopted no short cuts because one or two persons may succeed in short cuts but not the whole nation, he added.

“China is funding everywhere in the world as America was funding after the second world war. During last 15 years, the number of companies in China has risen from 3 to 115. This is because of higher education. Progress without higher education is unsustainable. 5 universities out of 10 major universities in Asia belong to China. 5000 students are doing MPhil in China and 4 million students of China got higher education from overseas. 97 percent Chinese students are self-funded. China has become world second largest R&D performed country and boasts second largest number of think tank.”

Syed Hasan Javed who is presently associated with a university in Islamabad as Director, Chinese Studies Centre of Excellence said, “China developed the concept of ‘one belt one road’ which includes 57 countries among which 53 are Muslim countries. Chinese know that prosperity of a country is connected to the prosperity of neighbouring countries.”

Focusing on policy reforms, China is reforming intellectuals to develop intellectual reform society. China is investing in human resource sector to increase per capita income. As a result, a bundle of jobs are available in different sectors. Today China needs a large number of professionally skilled labour. On the contrary people in Pakistan are still trapped in fascinating slogans in the era of globalization. We have the history of missing opportunities. Ribbon cutting culture should be replaced with the practical application of scientific knowledge in the society.

He urged to learn Chinese language and to comprehend the mindset of Chinese people and their culture. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan convinced Muslims to learn English at that time to develop a good rapport with them. Today time demands to follow Sir Syed’s mission of getting higher education and scientific knowledge.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said CPEC tends to bring revolutionary changes in the region and industrial growth. Pakistani youth will have tremendous opportunities through CPEC for showing their professional skills.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Afzal Haq said Chinese have single track mind and devote themselves completely to the profession they are interested in. They are hardworking people and don’t got to the shortcuts. Rarely a few individuals may gain some benefits from the shortcuts but not the whole nation can be benefitted by it.

OUR STAFF REPORTER