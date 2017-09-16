KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) senior vice chairman Anis Khan Advocate has said that local government has miserably failed to resolve the civic issues of the people.

He said that entire city is presenting a view of garbage dump while sewerage water on the various key roads of city has increased problems of citizen. PSP wants to introduce a national plan which would devolve the powers to grass root level said, Advocate and requested the people to vote PSP candidate in next election.

PSP leader expressed these views while addressing general workers meeting of party labour federation on Friday. PSP labour federation president Tauqeer Ahmed and others office bearers were also present on the occasion. Addressing the workers, Anis Advocate said that party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal with an aim to bring the people of the urban area of Sindh out from the hot waters has initiated a movement. And it is a good sign the people were joining party with an aim to play their part in progress, prosperity and development of country.

He said that so-called stake holder, those currently enjoying the Local government had miserable failed to resolve the issues of Karachiites and were making lame excuses by blaming provincial government. He said that time has changed and people had come to know that they were being misled since years, he added and urged the people vote for PSP in next polls.

Later especial prayers were also held for Rohingya Muslims in Mayamar.