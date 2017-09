MIRPURKHAS : Half of the city was deprived of power supply after a fault in high tension line at Hyderabad Mirpurkhas road on Friday.

Report said that power supply was suspended to many areas of the city including Shahi Bazaar, Toorabad, Hyderabad road, Nai Para, Hirabad, Dholanabad, Gharibabad, Gamnadas colony, Newtown, Station Road, Umerkot Road, Sir Syed Road, Adam Town, Mehmoodabad and Pak Colony.