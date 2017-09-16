SHIKARPUR : A man was gunned down while his son suffered severe wounds in a clash took place between two groups of Mahar community at village Rustam Mahar in the limits of Rustam Police Station, some 35 kilometers off, on Friday.

According to reports, an elderly man identified as Shabir Ahmed Mahar, 60, was shot dead while his son named Bashir Mahar sustained bullet wounds while according to reliable sources rival fled from place of firing after committing crime. The motive behind the incident was said to be a trivial issue developed between Mahar community persons at village Rustam Mahar.

The body of deceased handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem examination from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Lakhi Ghulam Shah and injured was admitted to in same hospital for medical assistance. Neither an FIR was registered nor culprits were arrested till this story was filed.