KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered foolproof security for Muharram.

He was presiding over a meeting to review security plan worked out by Pakistan Rangers and Sindh police for Muharram on Friday. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Provincial Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Sindh AD Khuwaja, Adl IGs, Sanaullah Abbasi and Mushtaq Maher, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Home Secretary Qazir Shahid Parvez, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan and others.

Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed briefing the chief minister said that there would be a deployment of 8,000 force. “I have held a number meeting with IG and Adl IGs and have chalked out a detailed plan with collective wisdom,” he said and added that the deployment of Rangers would start from first of Muharram to Chehlum.

He said that a close coordination have been evolved with the law enforcement agencies, intelligence. This coordination and intelligence network would be enough to ensure security. Apart from, the Rangers and police continuously conducting targeted operation in the city and on its outskirt. This process has also dismantled the network of terrorists and other outlaws in the city, the DG said.

Inspector General of Police briefing the meeting said that there were 1,932 Imambargahs in Sindh. In the entire province 9295 majalis would be held and 4004 matmi processions and 1658 tazia processions would be taken out.

He said that out of 9269 majalis 583 have been declared most sensitive, 2463 sensitive while 6249 are normal. Similarly, 340 matmi processions have been declared as most sensitive, 1337 sensitive and 2327 normal. As far as Tazia processions are concerned 65 have been declared most sensitive, 626 sensitive and 967 normal.

Talking about Karachi, the IG said that out of 320 majalis, 179 have been declared as most sensitive, 767 sensitive and 320 normal. Out of 694 matmi processions, 116 are most sensitive, 530 sensitive and 48 normal. As far as Tazia processions are concerned no procession have been categorised as most sensitive but 198 are sensitive and 217 normal.

The chief minister was told that the deployment of police force has been made according to the sensitivity of the processions, majalis and tazia. Over deployment of manpower by police department would be 61,545, of them 34,827 would be static, 9087 in pickets, 6,600 deployed on mobiles, 2,914 on motorcycles. The IG said that there would, 1310 on mobiles, 1436 motorcycles and a force of8117 would be in reserve.

Giving details of the reserve force, the AD Khwaja said 400 policemen would be at CPO, 100 each at Adl IG Karachi, Garden headquarters, ACLC, Numaish Chowrangi, Mama Parsi School, at Preddy and 100 at Merewether Tower.

The chief minister directed the IG to make necessary arrangements for continuous vigilance till Chehlum, develop close liaisons with ulema and religious leaders. “I would personally hold meetings with the ulema and mashaikh,” he said and added that he was very much satisfied about the law and order situation in the city.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to coordinate with local bodies to do patch work of all the roads in dilapidated condition. “I want the local bodies must start cleanliness work of their respective areas all over Sindh,” he said and added the water board should also ensure proper supply of water in the city, he directed the chief secretary.

The chief minister also issued directives to all the deputy commissioners through chief secretary and SSPs through IG police to involve local bodies for maintenance of law and order, cleanliness work.

The chief minister also directed the IG police to work out details about the security guard (policemen) give to different people of the society for security reasons. “I want you to work the details so that the people who have no need of security guards could be withdrawn to engage them in policing work,” he said.

The chief minister directed Home minister to start coordination with Ministry of interior for shutting down the cell phone network when and where required. “This is important to coordinate with the MoI in time,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcoming spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin has chosen Karachi to observing Muharram. “This is the manifestation of his confidence in tour city where we have restored peace,” he said. He directed the IG police and Commissioner Karachi to provide them necessary security and facilitate them to organize their programmes as they feel fit.

The followers of Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin would also come from different countries to see their spiritual leader in the city, therefore they should also be facilitated properly.

OUR STAFF REPORTER