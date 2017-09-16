KARACHI - In a bid to eliminate corruption from the police department, particularly on the Station House Officers (SHOs) level, Sindh police chief Allah Dino Khawaja has desired that stability and tenure of the police officers posted as SHOs shall be ensured and no SHO shall be transferred or removed prematurely from posting without compelling reasons.

According to a notification issued by DIG Headquarters Munir Ahmed Shaikh on behalf of IGP Sindh, it has been stated that while transferring any SHO, the compelling reasons shall be recorded in writing and in case of misconduct; departmental proceedings shall immediately be initiated against him or her.

The SHOs removed due to compelling reason shall not be reposted without written permission of the next higher authority. Any premature transfer and posting of SHOs and reasons thereof shall be communicated to range office invariably.

The IGP Sindh has already constituted a special police team comprised on senior police officials to formulate the rules ahead of the transfer and postings of the police officials following the court’s directives. A seven member’s team has to submit a report to the IGP within 10 days of deadline.





