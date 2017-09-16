KHAIRPUR : 61st meeting of Advance Studies and Research Board (ASRB) was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Friday. Presided over by Prof Dr Parveen Shah, Vice Chancellor, the meeting approved two PhD, 55 MS and MPhil degrees. Addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Parveen Shah said that research and development are the need of the hour. “We are striving to promote the quality research culture at the campus. At this juncture, more than 3000 research scholars have been registered in the MS, MPhil and PhD coursework by the Directorate of Post Graduate Studies.

Dr Shah said, Directorate of Post Graduate Studies has been streamlined and working on scientific lines as per Higher Education Commission’s criterion. He enumerated that research and development could contribute to the development of the socio-economic progress of the country.