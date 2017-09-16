KARACHI (PR): PIA Scouts Assistant Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan said that scout movement gives the message of peace, love and service to people.

He expressed these views at the closing ceremony of scout’s week as a chief guest. The ceremony was organised by secretary events and activities Ghulam Qadir and district secretary admin Saleem Iqbal.

The chief guest of the opening ceremony was Syed Ehtesham Naqvi, the Executive Director of world scouts Islamic committee of America. The ceremonies were inaugurated by district commissioners of Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar with flag-hosting.

A good number of rover scouts and shaheen scouts participated in various events. KBO district organised a ceremonial appearance at Rashid Minhas Shaheed tomb. Engineering district organised a peace walk. PIA model school district held tree plantation in which more than 200 saplings were planted.

Girls scout district visited Hill Park General Hospital and distributed flowers and gifts among the patients. Academy district held the traffic controlling event with collaboration.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed.

Provincial officials Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir Baloch, Muhammad Tariq and Sana Ullah Bazingo headed all the activities.