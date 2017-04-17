KARACHI - Police on Sunday claimed to have gunned down a Lyari gangster and arrested a dozen suspects in targeted raids in parts of the city.

According to details, Kalakot police claimed to have shot dead a gangster in an encounter, which took place in Nawa Lane area of Lyari. Police said that a heavy police contingent cordoned off the gangsters’ hideout in the Nawa Lane area after receiving intelligence about their presence in the area. As gangsters saw the police, they resorted to firing on the police to avert their arrest. Police retaliated and one of the gangsters sustained bullet wounds during an exchange of fire. Rest of his accomplices managed to flee.

Police shifted the wounded gangster to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injures during treatment.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the hideout. They shifted the body of the dead to the morgue for identification.

Police said the gangster was associated with the group of Baba Ladla. He was involved in a number of crimes, including killings, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

On the other hand, SITE-B police claimed to have arrested three suspects involved in making fake CNICs, passports, Benazir Income Support Programme cards and other illegal documents.

SHO Qamar Zaib Satti said the accused, Shahid, Sohail and Anwar Ali, were arrested near Haroonabad Centre of Nadra. Police recovered 35 CNICs, three passports and 77 cards of the Benazir Income Support Programme from them. Satti said the accused were associated with the Nadra office and they were providing illegal and fake cards to people, even illegal immigrants. Police registered a case (100/17) against the accused. Investigation was under progress.

Separately, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in raids in parts of the city. A police spokesperson said the accused had been involved in different criminal activities, including target killings, murder and attempt to murder, extortion and drug peddling. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from them.