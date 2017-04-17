KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that reconstruction of Karachi is a gigantic task, but the Sindh government is successfully doing its job for the betterment of the city and its people.

He said this while talking to the media after inaugurating the newly reconstructed Tariq Road and remodelled Baloch Colony Flyover. He said the Sindh government had launched work under the Rs10 billion Karachi package. Under this package, he said, important roads, flyovers, underpasses and water and sewerage schemes have been launched. He said that it was government’s priority to complete these projects by June 2017 so that another Rs10 billion package could be announced for the people of Karachi. “I have already issued instructions to the chief minister in this regard and we are committed to reviving Karachi as city of lights, peace, employment and investment,” he said.

He praised Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team for executing the Karachi package and doing quality work in the stipulated time. “I am thankful to Sindh government’s team and the traders of Tariq Road who cooperated and supported to the execution of these schemes,” he said.

Replying to a question, the PPP chairman brought forward Tariq Road Association President Bashir to respond to the media. Bashir said that during the last 30 years he had never seen such a quality work done on Tariq Road or in the city. “When the work on Tariq Road was in progress, I used to be there even until late night. Other traders and shopkeepers are also witness to the quality work, which has been carried out here,” he said. The government’s team deserves appreciation for this work, he said.

He said that quality work being done in the city was bound to change the face of the city. “I am thankful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro for doing a wonderful job,” he said.

It may be noted here that reconstruction of Tariq Road up to Shahrah-e-Quaideen was started at the cost of Rs569.820 million. Under the scheme, the road has been given a proper drainage system and a storm water drain has also been developed. Footpaths have also been reconstructed.

Latter, the PPP chairman and the Sindh chief minister went to Shahrah-e-Faisal where Bilawal inaugurated remodelling of Baloch Colony. The project has been completed in four months at the cost of Rs119.568 million. The up and down ramps of the flyover have been demolished and a 1.4 kilometres long service road has been constructed there.

The PPP chairman appreciated Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for his untiring effort and service to the people of Karachi. “Well done, Shah Sahib. You are laborious and hardworking,” he said. He urged the chief minister to get all these projects completed in time.