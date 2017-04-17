KARACHI/HYDERABAD: The Christian community in the metropolis celebrated Easter with traditional zeal on Sunday.

On the occasion, special services were held in churches of Karachi and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. The Sindh Police had made adequate security arrangements on the occasion. Similarly in Hyderabad, the Christian community celebrated their religious festival of Easter amid tight security at churches. Police provided foolproof security on the occasion.

The police spokesman said that people were allowed to enter churches after body search. Walkthrough gates were also installed. SSP Irfan Baloch ordered random snap checking and creation of pickets around the churches. The spokesman said that SP Headquarters Abid Baloch was assigned to monitor security and maintain liaison with management of the churches.–APP