KARACHI - A cycling event was organised by DHA with much fanfare at the upcoming DHA City on Super Highway on Sunday morning.

More than 120 cyclists belonging to Critical Mass, a dynamic organisation for promotion of cycling in the country, participated in the event. DHA Administrator Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was a thrilling and exciting experience for the participants as they traversed the 20km cycling track passing through undulating ground, depressions, bridges, boulevard and roundabout of DHA City. During the cycling course, they got closer to the nature while enjoying every moment of the cycling ride. The entire route was marked with colourful flags while refreshment and first aid points were established at the route.

The area of the event gave a festive look, injecting an exhilarating spirit of joy and happiness in the environment. The cyclists both young men and girls demonstrated their amazing cycling skills, extraordinary stamina and highly competitive spirit during the event.

At the end of the cycling event the competitors gathered at the Visitors Centre. Addressing the participants, the administrator appreciated the spirited performance of cyclists and termed it truly impressive, showcasing the optimistic and soft image of the country. He said that the exciting cycling event was manifestation of the progressive vision of DHA City and will go a long way in promoting healthy and creative trends in society.

A sumptuous brunch was arranged for the spirited participants at DCK Visitors Centre. DHA Administrator Brig Shahid Hassan Ali along with Project Director Brig (r) Muhammad Rafique presented souvenirs to the participants at the end of the cycling event.

The enlightened event highlighted the potential and efficacy of DCK coming up as a unique and exclusive city of the region.