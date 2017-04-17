KARACHI: Federal Ombudsman Salman Farooqui said on Sunday that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) had played a significant role in development of the city.

He stated this while addressing a gathering as chief guest at a ceremony on KDA’s 60th anniversary at Civic Centre.

Earlier, the celebrations began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and the national anthem was also played. Later, shields and souvenirs were presented to retired and senior officers by KDA Director General Syed Nasir Abbas.

On this occasion, Ombudsman Salman Farooqui expressed his views and said, “I am so happy and congratulations to Director General Syed Nasir Abbas on these great celebrations. I hope that in October, on the eve of KDA’s 60th anniversary, the entire Sindh cabinet and president or the prime minister will be invited.” He said that in the past KDA got a lot of encouragement from the federal government, as federal cabinet meeting was held at Civic Centre building.–Staff Reporter