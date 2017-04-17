HYDERABAD: Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr Abdul Wahab Wadho on Sunday said that reports about Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Department becoming dysfunctional were baseless. In a press statement issued here, he said after the recent retirement of notable surgeon Dr Raheel Hussain, who headed the department, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) immediately appointed a new head.

According to him, new head Dr Sharjeel Abbass Dahiri was a qualified and experiences surgeon. Additionally, surgeon Khalil Ahmed Shaikh had been appointed in the same department, he added.–APP

The MS said the cardiac surgery of only 2 patients was delayed due to Dr Hussain's retirement, adding that those patients had been called for surgery on April 17.