HYDERABAD: Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr Abdul Wahab Wadho on Sunday said that reports about Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Department becoming dysfunctional were baseless. In a press statement issued here, he said after the recent retirement of notable surgeon Dr Raheel Hussain, who headed the department, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) immediately appointed a new head.
According to him, new head Dr Sharjeel Abbass Dahiri was a qualified and experiences surgeon. Additionally, surgeon Khalil Ahmed Shaikh had been appointed in the same department, he added.–APP
The MS said the cardiac surgery of only 2 patients was delayed due to Dr Hussain's retirement, adding that those patients had been called for surgery on April 17.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Apr-2017 here.