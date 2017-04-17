KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has started consultative process with the elected representatives of various districts to review the development portfolio so that people’s problems can be solved.

“The glaring issues of Hyderabad are water and sanitation that I want to resolve on a priority basis,” he said while presiding over four separate meetings on Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro.

The meetings were attended by provincial ministers Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Jam Khan Shoro and Imdad Pitafi; members of the National Assembly, Sindh Assembly and the Senate from the areas concerned; P&D Chairman Muhammad Waseem; Hyderabad Commissioner Sohail Rajput and elected representatives of local bodies.

HYDERABAD

The meeting was informed that 98 ADP schemes of 19 departments worth Rs6.3 billion were in progress in Hyderabad district. More than Rs4 billion has been released for these schemes and Rs3 billion has been spent. MNA Ameer Ali Shah, MPA Sharjeel Memon, Moula Bakhsh Chandio and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that he had released 100 percent funds for 28 schemes, which would be completed by the end of June 2017. He said that he was working hard to provide clean water to Hyderabad district, particularly to the city. He directed Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to overhaul the entire water filtration system and explore new water resources for the city.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that there were four filtration plants in the city and he was working for installation of two more plants. Site for these plants is being selected, he said.

He said that water supplied to the city was being taken from downstream Kotri, but now he was working to take water from upstream because it was comparatively clean and better. He said that most of the water storage ponds had silted and he was planning to construct new ponds instead of de-silting the old ones.

Moula Bakhsh Chandio, the former information minister, pointed out that the civil hospital was good, but there was a dire need to make it more facility-oriented. On this, Dr Sikandar Mendhro said that he had ensured provision of medicines and equipment to the civil hospital, but there was a shortage of doctors. On this, Hyderabad Commissioner Sohail Rajput said that he would visit various hospitals off and on. The Qasimabad Hospital was good and providing good services, but it was facing a shortage of manpower. On this, the chief minister said that he was going to appoint 6,000 doctors and these appointments would help address the staff shortage issue. He expressed his displeasure with release of industrial waste into canals. This is unacceptable, he said, and directed the commissioner to take drastic steps to stop this practice.

BADIN

The meeting on development portfolio of Badin was led by provincial health minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro. The chief minister said that 58 ADP schemes were being executed by 11 departments at a cost of Rs5.9 billion in Badin district. He said that Rs4.1 billion had been released for these schemes and Rs2 billion of these funds had already been spent. He said that he had identified 11 schemes and 100 percent of funds for these schemes had been released. He said that these schemes would be completed by June 2017.

The chief minister directed the Public Health Engineering Department to complete water supply and drainage schemes at the newly constructed hospital. “I want you to personally visit Badin along with your team today and get both projects completed,” he told the PHED secretary.

JAMSHORO

It was pointed out during the meeting that 16 departments have launched 103 ADP schemes in Jamshoro district against an allocation of Rs3.76 billion. As many as Rs1.96 billion has been released for these schemes and Rs962.783 million has been spent on them.

MNA Malik Asad Sikandar, MPA Dr Sikandar Shoro and elected representatives attended the meeting. The chief minister said that he had identified 16 schemes, which would be completed by June 2017. Funds for these schemes have been released, he said.

TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN

Presiding over a meeting of elected representatives here, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that eight provincial departments had undertaken 35 ADP schemes here at the cost of Rs1.3 billion. He said that Rs892 million had been released and Rs617.164 million spent on these schemes.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Dr Karim Khawaja, a provincial assembly member and local government representatives of the area attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the chief minister announced establishment a water treatment plant and completion of a public school on a priority basis.