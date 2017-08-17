KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the construction of Hawkesbay Expressway along Maripur Road was one of major projects which would provide relief to citizens in their access to coastal belt of the city. He said that KMC would provide all possible cooperation for this project.

He was presiding over a meeting on the construction of Hawkesbay Expressway along Maripur Road which was attended by the Chinese delegation besides Pak Navy Capt Muhammad Rizwan, representatives of Private Public Partnership authorities of Finance Department Government of Sindh, Municipal Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, Financial Advisor Rehan Khan, DG Technical Shahab Anwer, Director Technical SM Shukaib, Director Land Najm uz Zaman, Director Nauman Arshad and other officers.

The mayor welcomed the Chinese delegation in the meeting said it was aimed at taking on board all stakeholders including the Sindh government regarding the project.

He instructed the director technical to provide full help to Chinese delegation for preparation of this project and ensure close coordination and holding of meetings for Chinese delegation so that they could be given proper briefing on this project.

The Chinese delegation said they have arranged for all required investment under Government to Government basis and the project has been sent to the Government of China for approval.

It was also informed in the meeting that the chief minister would also be given briefing on this project.

On the recommendation of the PPP, Finance Department, Sindh Government, the focal person of Chinese delegation was assigned this task to contact with the EAD and other concerned authorities of the government of Pakistan for speedy work on this project.

This was also decided in the meeting that the mayor would ask the governor to chair a meeting with all stockholders including the government of Sindh and government of Pakistan so that interests of all concerned stakeholders could be protected.