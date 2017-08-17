SHIKARPUR - A man and his son were killed while one of their rivals suffered grave wounds in a deadly clash between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen over the ownership of agricultural land in village Sherkot Shaakh, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station, some 40 kilometers from here on Wednesday.

Hameed Abro, Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station head constable, informed this scribe that Gulsher Ahmed Jatoi and Rahim Bux Kursi Jatoi, both real cousins, exchanged hot words over the ownership of agriculture land, which led to an altercation and they openly used axes against each other. “Later, the combatants picked up guns and during an exchange of fire, Rahim Bux, 45, was killed on the spot while his son Irslah Jatoi, 22, and his cousin Gulsher Jatoi sustained grave injuries,” he explained.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted both the injured to Sukkur Hospital after providing them first aid at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital.

However, Irslah Jatoi breathed his last on way to the hospital while Gulsher Jatoi remains admitted at the hospital for further medical treatment,” the head constable informed.

Both the bodies were handed over to their family after medical formalities at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital.

Neither cases were registered nor arrests were made till this story was filed.

Cattle thieves held;

weapons seized

Acting on the directives of SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail, police on Wednesday arrested four notorious cattle thieves namely Niaz Kaar, Hazoor Bux Brohi, Papo Jhulan and Hazooro Panhwar, here in the jurisdiction of Mian Jo Goth Police Station.

According to a police official, those held were involved in several incidents of cattle lifting for the last one decade and they had confessed to have transported the animals to other cities of Sindh and Balochistan during interrogation.

Police have recovered two TT Pistols from their possession and extended the scope of their investigations.