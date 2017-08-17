KARACHI - The services of the teachers of the Education Department’s Lyari Zone working on contract and daily basis would be regularized soon.

This was announced by the Sindh Minister for Local Government, Jam Khan Shoro, here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a programme held at the Kikri Ground for celebrating the Independence Day under the auspices of District Municipal Corporation Karachi South.

As many as 10,000 students from the Lyari Zone participated in the programme. They also presented national songs and tableaus on the occasion.

Jam Khan Shoro praised the discipline exhibited by the students from the Layri schools.

He also lauded the chairman of DMC Karachi South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, for holding a programme on such a large scale for celebrating the Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan.

On the request of Malik Fayyaz, the minister announced the regularization of teachers working on contract and daily wages.

MPA Saeed Ghani in his address said that the manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is to foster education.

Malik Fayyaz said that it was the mission of the DMC South to spread education in every nook and corner of the area. He said that science labs have been established in 15 schools of the Lyari Zone.