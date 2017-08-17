SUKKUR - Leaders of various political parties, social and other organisations have congratulated Babu Hyder Magsi on his election as President of District Union of Journalists, Jacobabad Press Club.

The annual elections of District Union of Journalists for 2017-18 were held at the press club premises under the supervision of Club President Syed Aftab Ali Shah, in which strong competition was witnessed between the candidates. Total 32 members cast their votes in the election. Babu Magsi received 20 votes while his rival Wali Muhammad Soomro got 12 votes.