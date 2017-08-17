KARACHI - Hosting a large number of cattle traders from all over Pakistan is an honour for Sindh and Karachi, and it also highlights the economic importance of this city.

This was stated by provincial Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani while inaugurating Asia’s biggest cattle market at Sohrab Goth, Superhighway.

He said that the Sindh government as well as the city government is helping the market administration to facilitate traders and people of this city. “Due to excellent facilities provided here traders find it more conducive to sell their stock and benefit from the purchasing capacity of people of this city,” he added.

He said that a team of 12 veterinary doctors and paramedical staff appointed by Sindh Livestock and Animal Husbandry department is working round the clock in market to facilitate traders in treatment of their animals.

“I praise the market administrator for taking deep interest into the welfare of people to participate in buying and selling activity safely and I am sure that citizens will visit the cattle market with ease to purchase sacrificial animals,” he added.

The administration of Sohrab Goth vowed to provide hassle free environment for the traders and buyers of sacrificial animals as the Asia’s biggest makeshift cattle market is officially fully functional.

President, Malir Cantonment Board, Brig Wasim Bhatti said: “It was a difficult task to organise a huge area into a well equipped market so soon, but with all the help from the city administration and the provincial government, the cattle management was able to achieve all the goals set for this year.”

“We have made sure all steps taken for the facilitation of traders and people of this city are worked out to their fullest potential beforehand, and all shortcomings, which were reported during this period, are dealt with thoroughly. We are now confident that all will go fine as far as wellbeing and convenience of people and their livestock is concerned,” he said.

“I congratulate the market administrator Irshad Ahmed and his team on completing this herculean task in short time and I hope that they will be successful in managing the cattle market till Eidul Azha providing more than satisfactory services to customers and traders,” he added.

Administrator Syed Irshad Ahmed said this year the market has been set up on an area of 800 acres. Premium quality drinking water of a renowned brand is available at affordable price inside the market.

“Lighting arrangements inside the blocks, 16 liters of water a day for each animal are also being provided for free to facilitate the buyers and sellers whereas free parking facility is being provided to the visitors,” he added.