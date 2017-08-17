Karachi - The Independence Day gives us the opportunity to renew our commitment to our country every year.

The day teaches us the importance of Pakistan movement. Let’s join hands to develop this national carrier and the homeland, PIA Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali said on the occasion of flag-hoisting ceremony at PIA head office.

The event was the result of joint efforts of PIA Boy Scouts Association and Industrial Relation Division.

Provincial Commissioner Aslam Tariq, Assistant Provincial Commissioner Mumtaz Ehsan Zuberi, Provincial Secretary Rashid Amin Dar, Assistant Provincial Secretary Shams Khan were welcomed by district commissioner Rashid Zafar. Muhammad Sajawal was the chief guest on the occasion. Guard of honor was presented by the scout troop.

According to Public Relations Secretary Syed Mehboob Qadri PIA scout troops had hoisted the flag atop of 12 different buildings.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at 13 PIA scout headquarters all over Pakistan. Scouts performed in stage programmes, sang national songs and participated in speech competitions.

Around 100 scouts offered Fateha at the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam the first chief scout of Pakistan.