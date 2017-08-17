BADIN - Talhar police is yet to register an FIR against charlatan doctor of Talhar town who was held responsible for the death of 20-year-old Shabnum Khaskheli during delivery, two months earlier.

Late Shabnum Khaskheli d/o of Faiz Muhammad Khaskheli had been brought to the hospital of charlatan doctor in Talhar for delivery, but reportedly she died due to immense bleeding after she gave birth to a baby.

Dozens of her relatives and residents of Talhar, led by Javed Iqbal Khaskheli, Faiz Muhammad Khaskheli, Riaz Ahmed, Aziz Ahmed, Noor Hassan, Bashir Ahmed, Gulshan Ara and Loung Khaskheli, held a protest demonstration against the doctor in front of Badin Press Club on Wednesday and held her responsible for the death of young girl.

They alleged that Shabnam was quite normal, but because of gross negligence on the part of the doctor and her staffers, she died, adding they wanted justice.

The protestors rejected the inquiry report, issued by the health department, terming it one-sided. They alleged that the doctor had conducted delivery in her house without caring for health standards.

They said despite court orders, police continued to ignore their appeals for the arrest of doctor.

They also demanded protection for Shabnam’s family from the threats being hurled by the doctor at them.