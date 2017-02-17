KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Thursday declared emergency in Hyderabad range and district Dadu following blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine in Sahwan Sharif, Dadu.

The IGP has also directed the DIG Hyderabad to submit an inquiry report on the deadly attack on the shrine.

Besides that the IGP also issued directives to the police high-ups to make further strengthen the security arrangements across the province.

“Make the police security plan successful by enhancing snap checking and searching in nearby localities of the shrine,” Khawaja directed.

He also asked them to preserve the crime scene and collect evidences for complete forensic investigation.

The IGP further directed his subordinates to keep monitoring the vehicles and commercial transport to prevent further similar attacks. He expressed the resolve that the terrorists involved in attack on the shrine would be punished.

Similarly, Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Mehar has also directed beefing up of security across the metropolis, especially at shrines and during the Friday prayers. Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers dispatched a team of doctors and paramedics to the hospitals where staff was needed to treat victims of the blast.

Faisal Eidhi said that Eidhi Foundation had sent two air ambulances to Dadu along with the medical staff in order to provide better medical treatment to those wounded in the blast.

On the other hand, Sindh government has also imposed emergency at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) and Civil Hospital Karachi and directed the hospitals’ administration to make arrangements for the transportation of injured victims to Karachi.