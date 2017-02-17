KARACHI : Sindh Police has chalked out an elaborate plan to provide foolproof security cover to the enumerators in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during the first phase of National Census 2017, from March 15 to April 15.

Around 7,118 enumerators will perform duties in Karachi followed by 4,461 in Hyderabad and 1,365 enumerators have been designated for Mirpurkhas during phase one of the exercise. The enumerators, consisting of officials from local government, school education, health and revenue departments will be provided security by police as well as by armed forces. Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), AD Khawaja has approved the deployment of 10,800 cops to provide security to the enumerators who will conduct house listing followed by enumeration.

According to concerned authorities, army personnel have also been deputed for the enumeration job and facilitating civilian staffers in sensitive areas of the metropolis.

As per arrangements, there would be one enumerator for each block comprising 200 to 250 houses.

Sindh police chief has directed the officials concerned to develop a comprehensive contingency plan for the exercise by developing coordination among the relevant stakeholders.

Formation of control rooms at district levels will also be an

essential part of the security plan developed by police.

Similar strategy, in accordance with a particular area’s needs, is also said to be adopted for Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions of Sindh during the second phase of the census.

The concerned officials, in reply to a question, said that 3,029 enumerators were being deputed for Larkana, 2,580 for Sukkur and 2,040 enumerators for Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.