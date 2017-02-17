KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has said that the self-acclaimed representatives of Karachi have ruined the entire city.

He was addressing a protest demonstration here at New Karachi on Thursday against prolonged delay in the repair of main road of the area.

The JI leader further said that Karachi, once known as the city of lights, had been converted into a heap of garbage because of the negligence and pursuance of political agendas at the cost of the city.

He added that citizens and particularly commuters were facing immense problems due to deteriorating civic facilities.

He regretted that despite this dismal situation, no one seemed bothered to take responsibility of the city. “Since local bodies’ elections, citizens are being befooled by lip service and towering claims instead of provision of some relief,” he complained. Rahman demanded the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi mayor to take drastic measures for improvement in the situation.