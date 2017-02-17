KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said on Thursday that the missionary educational institutions were playing a positive role in imparting quality education to the students and they deserved to be appreciated for that.

While speaking at the Annual Sports Day at St Joseph College Saddar Karachi as a chief guest, he said that beside curricular activities, extracurricular activities were also must. “Especially the girls must be provided more such opportunities so that they could also shine in other fields besides their studies,” he asserted.

He added, "All educational institutions should hold sports day regularly as such events develop confidence in the students."

The minister for education said he believed that girls were second to none in showing their talents. “It is our duty to provide them equal opportunities in order to enable them to make progress," he stressed.

Dahar further said that he would talk to the CM for sanctioning special grants for improving infrastructure of the college besides for provision of IT facilitates and scholarships for the students.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed prizes among the winning students.

Principal St Joseph Sister Roohi Ghouri also spoke on the occasion.